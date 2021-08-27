Draft bill on streamlining, protecting strategic investments unveiled by govt
The draft legislation aims to improve the process of legal redress by strategic investors by creating a unified institutional framework
The government on Friday unveiled, for public debate, a draft bill regarding “strategic investments and improvement of procedures for private and strategic investments”, as it’s officially called, proposed legislation aimed at streamlining the licensing process and reducing “red tape”.
Additionally, the draft legislation, according to a press release by the relevant development and investments ministry, aims to improve the process of legal redress by strategic investors by creating a unified institutional framework.
