Draft bill on streamlining, protecting strategic investments unveiled by govt

The draft legislation aims to improve the process of legal redress by strategic investors by creating a unified institutional framework
Draft bill on streamlining, protecting strategic investments unveiled by govt | tovima.gr

The government on Friday unveiled, for public debate, a draft bill regarding “strategic investments and improvement of procedures for private and strategic investments”, as it’s officially called, proposed legislation aimed at streamlining the licensing process and reducing “red tape”.

Additionally, the draft legislation, according to a press release by the relevant development and investments ministry, aims to improve the process of legal redress by strategic investors by creating a unified institutional framework.

Πώς να βγάλετε λεφτά σώζοντας τον πλανήτη
Η Δάφνη, το Γέιλ και οι ανθρωπιστικές σπουδές
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Εμβόλιο – Ποια επιχειρήματα των σκεπτικιστών καταρρίφθηκαν αυτή την εβδομάδα
  • Αυτοί ήταν οι πλουσιότεροι Έλληνες το 1979
  • Η τρίτη δόση διευρύνει το «απαρτχάιντ» των εμβολίων
  • Σε ποιες θάλασσες αρμενίζουν τα ακριβότερα γιοτ του κόσμου
  • Draft bill on streamlining, protecting strategic investments unveiled by govt
  • Ο Ρονάλντο, ο Καβάνι και η μάχη για το νούμερο «7»
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk