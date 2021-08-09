Fire in Agios Thomas, Heraklion, contained

The fire continues burning along an inaccessible slope without posing a danger to houses and sheepfolds located in the area
Fire in Agios Thomas, Heraklion, contained | tovima.gr

The front of the fire that broke out in Agios Thomas of the Municipality of Gortyna, in Heraklion, is in recession. The fire brigade fought an overnight battle with the fires and according to the Coordination of the Regional Directorate of the Crete Police, the fire is expected to be controlled soon.

Sixteen vehicles with 60 men and four infantry divisions are at the front of the fire, while several residents of the area are also fighting. The fire burns on an inaccessible slope without posing a danger to houses and sheepfolds located in the area. So far, dozens of acres of agricultural, forest and grassland have been destroyed by the flames.

Μετωπική σύγκρουση στα αποκαΐδια
Ο Φραντς Κάφκα και η Πράγα
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Η φωτιά "έκαψε" το αφήγημα της κυβέρνησης - Τα σενάρια της επόμενης ημέρας και οι πιέσεις για "καρατομήσεις" στελεχών
  • Κοντά στην έξοδο από τη φυλακή η ηγετική ομάδα της «17 Νοέμβρη»
  • Με αυξήσεις 30% στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος το κόστος της κλιματικής κρίσης
  • Νέο τοπίο στους μισθούς και στα επιδόματα – Τι θα ισχύσει από το 2022
  • Ξανασμίγουν τ’ αηδόνια – Τσιμίκας εναντίον Γιαννούλη στην πρεμιέρα της Premier League
  • Φωτιά στην Εύβοια – Οι φλόγες ζώνουν ξανά το Αρτεμίσιο – Μάχη των κατοίκων να μην μπουν στο χωριό
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk