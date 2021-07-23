Privatization agency announces total bids of 4.24 mln€ for 4 properties around Greece

The process included the right of counter-offer via a relevant online platform.
Privatization agency announces total bids of 4.24 mln€ for 4 properties around Greece | tovima.gr

Greece’s privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Friday announced that an e-auction process for four properties around the country was concluded, with total bids exceeding 4.24 million euros.

The process included the right of counter-offer via a relevant online platform.

Ραντμίλα Σεκερίνσκα : «Η Συμφωνία των Πρεσπών είναι σαν το παιδί ενός περίπλοκου γάμου»

Bids were placed for the transfer of surface rights, for 99 years, for the Kythnos Xenia Hotel, on the Cyclades island of Kythnos, by a private investor offering 2.862 million euros.

Additionally, a private investor offered 954,000 euros for a

multi-storey office building in central Athens, located on Ippokratous Ave.

Another two properties, an apartment in central Athens and a two-storey building used as a magistrate court Achaia prefecture, fetched bids of 281,000 and 145,000 euros, respectively.

Η μετάλλαξη «Δέλτα» και οι ανεμβολίαστοι
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Μάτι: Αποκλειστικά στο in.gr μια εργασία για τα αίτια της τραγωδίας
  • Η εκδίκησή του ονομαζόταν Μποντ. Τζέιμς Μποντ
  • Η άνοδος του δημοσίου χρέους και τα σενάρια
  • CNBC: Στην κόψη του ξυραφιού η τουριστική σεζόν – Τι λέει για την Ελλάδα
  • Μητσοτάκης σε πρόεδρο Eurogroup: Στόχος η ανάπτυξη με καινοτομία, επενδύσεις, εξαγωγές, όχι κατανάλωση
  • Οδηγός χτύπησε 21χρονο και τον εγκατέλειψε στην Ποσειδώνος
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk