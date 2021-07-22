Alltours promotes Corfu on the German market

Alltours handles over 1.7 million passengers worldwide annually
A total of 120 travel agents and journalists from German media were invited last weekend by Alltours, one of the leading German tour operators, to Corfu, to discover the beauties of the island.

Alltours, which cooperates in Corfu with Danaos Travel, handles over 1.7 million passengers worldwide annually and has a 45-year presence in Greece with strategic partnerships in major Greek destinations as well as investments in privately owned hotels on Crete, organized by specific promotion trip in order to promote the destination of Corfu during this difficult time.

Corfu, which despite its natural beauty and rich history, lags far behind in bookings among Germans this year, compared to other Greek destinations, was a place of inspiration for the special guests who are expected to contribute to the strengthening of the tourist flow.

The trip that had the theme “Discover the beauties of Corfu” started by air from Dusseldorf, with a Condor flight, lasted 2 days (17 – 18.07) and included visits to the beauties of the island (Old Town, Paleokastritsa and other venues) from land and sea, as well as visits to selected hotels that are strategic partners of Alltours on the island.

The portfolio of Alltours in Corfu includes over 80 hotels, 8 of which are exclusive partnerships for the German market, of all types and categories. From small family boutique hotels to luxury resorts and collaboration with large chains such as Grecotel, Mayor, Ikos, and Marbella.

“Alltours, which has been consistently promoting Greek destinations for decades, continues to do so with targeted actions even during the pandemic. There is no better and more direct way to promote every destination and Greek hospitality than to give someone the opportunity to experience it and transmit their experience.” After last year’s successful similar action in Crete, this year it was Corfu’s turn to become the object of attention of German tourism and media and we are sure that the effort will work positively”, noted M. Vamiedakis to AMNA agency – Development Consultant of Danaos Travel (local partner of Alltours in Corfu).

