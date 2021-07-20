Terna Energy: Public–private partnership for Integrated Waste Management in the Peloponnese Region

Arcadia Waste Treatment Plant is part of the PPP project of Integrated Waste Management of the Peloponnese Region, which was visited today by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This is the largest Waste Management PPP constructed in Greece (contract enters into force -29 January 2021). It has been preceded by the PPPs of Western Macedonia, Epirus, Serres, and Ilia.

The project is implemented using the PPP method, with a Private Partnership Body (IFS) being the Environment of the Peloponnese, a member company of the TERNA ENERGIAKI Group, with the contribution of the Ministry of Development (General Secretariat of PPP) and the Peloponnese Region.

The project implements most of the Regional Waste Management Plan (PESDA) of the Peloponnese while operating in parallel and in addition to the Local Recycling Plans at the source of the Municipalities.

The project will solve the environmental problem of the Peloponnese Region for over 30 years, covering not only the current EU directive but also future ones, as it achieves high environmental performance.

The cost of the investment amounts to 152 million euros (62.5 million NSRF grant).

What will be built

The contract provides for the construction and operation of:

· Three (3) Waste Treatment Units with a total capacity of 200,000 tn / year

· Three (3) Landfills

· Two (2) Waste Transfer Stations

Waste Treatment Units and landfills have been located in Arcadia, Messinia and Laconia and the Waste Transfer Stations in Corinth and Argolida, so that the waste is collected at a distance of less than 50 km from the capitals of the prefectures of the Region, helping to minimize transport by municipalities.

The duration of the construction is 24 months, while from the 10th month from the entry into force of the contract, the transitional management of waste in facilities is foreseen, in order to alleviate the major problem of the Region.

The total duration of the contract is 28 years.

The benefits

The project will produce green energy by making it into an environmental infrastructure project with zero energy footprint, while at the same time, the cost of waste management of the Municipalities will be reduced and the possibility of imposing new fines will be prevented.

At the same time, 600 jobs are expected to be created during the construction period and 200 permanent jobs during the operating period. These do not include the indirect jobs that will be created (transport, marketing of recyclables, accommodation of staff, environmental school trips, etc.)

The implementation of the project will have benefits in Tourism, Education and the new quality Agriculture, which is a strategic goal for the country, while there is a provision for the facilities to be visited by educational institutions (mainly schools) and institutions.