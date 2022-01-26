Emergency measures to extend to Fri. in most sectors

Emergency measures affecting all schools, the retail market and the wider public sector in numerous parts of Greece, especially in the greater Athens area after Monday’s intense snowfall, will be extended to Friday.

Nevertheless, super markets, where possible, opened on Wednesday.

All schools will offer remote learning on Thursday, while childcare and pre-schools will remain closed. The government also recommended remote work for private businesses.

The retail sector will open until 18.00 local time on Thursday. Additionally, courier and delivery services have been banned for the day.

At least two vaccination centers will remain closed on Thursday, others will open. A SMS with a new appointment will be sent to individuals who have a vaccination appointment but did not show up.