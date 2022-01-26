Emergency measures to extend to Fri. in most sectors

All schools will offer remote learning on Thursday, while childcare and pre-schools will remain closed. The government also recommended remote work for private businesses.
Emergency measures to extend to Fri. in most sectors | tovima.gr

Emergency measures affecting all schools, the retail market and the wider public sector in numerous parts of Greece, especially in the greater Athens area after Monday’s intense snowfall, will be extended to Friday.

Nevertheless, super markets, where possible, opened on Wednesday.

Γκάλια Λιντεστράους: «Η Ουάσιγκτον αναζητεί κοινό έδαφος με την Αγκυρα»

All schools will offer remote learning on Thursday, while childcare and pre-schools will remain closed. The government also recommended remote work for private businesses.

The retail sector will open until 18.00 local time on Thursday. Additionally, courier and delivery services have been banned for the day.

At least two vaccination centers will remain closed on Thursday, others will open. A SMS with a new appointment will be sent to individuals who have a vaccination appointment but did not show up.

Το «ρωσικό ΝΑΤΟ» του Πούτιν
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Κακοκαιρία: Αναζητείται η… Ελπίδα στα τεράστια προβλήματα – Πώς θα κινηθείτε σήμερα στην Αττική
  • Γιάννης Στουρνάρας: Δίνει σήμα αύξησης του κατώτατου μισθού, πότε «βλέπει» υποχώρηση του πληθωρισμού
  • Θα τα βγάλει πέρα η Ευρώπη εάν η Ρωσία τής κόψει το φυσικό αέριο;
  • Τι θα ισχύσει τελικά με τον κοινό φορτιστή
  • Emergency measures to extend to Fri. in most sectors
  • Σοκ στο Χόλιγουντ: Αυτοκτόνησε διάσημος ηθοποιός – Είχε δανείσει τη φωνή του σε ήρωα των Peanuts
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk