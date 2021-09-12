Mitsotakis on relations with Ankara – Our policy unchanged, right to self-defense inalienable

“Our policy vis-à-vis Turkey isn’t changing… our right to self-defense is inalienable and non-negotiable for our homeland”
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday, speaking at a nationally television press conference from the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), underlined that the country can protect its sovereignty, while adding that it’s positive that 2021 did not witness the tensions created by official Turkey in the previous year.

“We can cooperate much more on issues surrounding the refugee crisis… That’s where my talks with (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan focused,” he said, adding that he believes Athens must continue to talk to Ankara, regardless of whether the two sides have much different views on international law and its application.

“Our policy vis-à-vis Turkey isn’t changing… our right to self-defense is inalienable and non-negotiable for our homeland,” he said, referring to repeated provocations by Turkish leaders claiming that certain Greek isles must be de-militarized in the face of threats and belligerence by Ankara.

Asked about the prospect of a flood of Afghan nationals heading towards Europe, via Greece, he said the country can protect its borders, while the problem lies with organized migrant smuggling rings taking advantage of desperate people.

