Focus Bari|YouGov Poll: One in five Greeks reluctant to get COVID-19 vax or deniers

A new poll conducted by Focus Bari|YouGov poll indicates that 81 percent of Greeks have been vaccinated or definitely intend to get the jab.

The poll was conducted nationwide throughout October with a sample of 635 Greeks between the ages of 18-74.

The vaccination rate in Greece is approximately 60 percent of the population.

The survey found that 11 percent of respondents were either reluctant to be vaccinated or remain undecided.

Eight percent of respondents said they were vaccine deniers and do not intend to be vaccinated.

The largest percentage of those who said they are reluctant are in the 18 to 44-years-old age bracket, while deniers are evenly spread between all age groups.

The percentage of vax deniers declined from 20 percent in January-February, 2021, to 15 percent in April, 13 percent in June, and eight percent in October.

Similarly, the percentage of reluctant respondents dropped from 43 percent in February to 31 percent in April, 20 percent in June, and eight percent in October.

Women were more reluctant than men (13 percent and nine percent, respectively) and were slightly more among those who deny the vax (eight percent versus seven percent).

The cumulative percentage of deniers and reluctant people is higher in Thessaloniki (20 percent) than in Attica (15 percent)

The survey showed that 77 percent of respondents have already been vaccinated or have made an appointment, while four percent said that they will definitely do so.

That is much higher than the 62 percent div in June, 2021.

Still, Greece remains one of the countries with the lowest rate of vaccination according to Focus Bari | YouGov.