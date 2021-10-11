Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 2,383 new cases on Mon.; 41 deaths, 331 intubated patients

Public health authorities in Greece on Wednesday confirmed 2, 383 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, with eight cases detected at border points.

The div brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 679,157 infections.

Additionally, 41 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 15,177. In terms of the victims, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 331 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 66 years, while 80.1 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. Of this sample, 287 (86.71 percent) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 44 (13.29 percent) are fully vaccinated.