President Sakellaropoulou tests positive for COVID

The president has mild symptoms and has been relegated to isolation
The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

President Sakellaropoulou has mild symptoms and is in isolation in her house. All of her scheduled activities have been cancelled.

