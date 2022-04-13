President Sakellaropoulou tests positive for COVID
The president has mild symptoms and has been relegated to isolation
The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement on Wednesday.
President Sakellaropoulou has mild symptoms and is in isolation in her house. All of her scheduled activities have been cancelled.
