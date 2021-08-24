Handelsblatt – For once again, Greece is a top tourist destination for the Germans

The new increase in Covid cases has led the federal government in Germany to classify some of the favorite tourist destinations of the Germans in Greece in the “high risk” areas.

This, for tourists returning to Germany who have not been vaccinated or recovered from the virus, means a 10-day quarantine.

Handelsblatt reports that “according to estimates by the German Tourism Association, there are currently 150,000 German tourists in Greece with holiday packages.” Except for this number of tourists, there is also an unknown number of vacationers. And this year, the country is one of the top destinations in the Mediterranean. Islands, such as Crete, Rhodes and Corfu, are in greater demand”.

Referring to Berlin’s decision to include islands such as Crete, Mykonos, Naxos, Rhodes and Kos in the “high risk” areas, Handelsblatt notes that “nightlife is partly the reason there is such as high transmission of Covid cases”.