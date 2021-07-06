Hardouvelis picked by NBG’s board for post of president

National Bank of Greece (NBG) on Monday announced that former finance ministry Ghikas Hardouvelis (2014-15) has been selected as the next president of the NBG group, following a decision the latter’s board of directors.

Hardouvelis has served as a non-executive member of NBG’s board since 2019.

Shareholders of the bank, at the end of the month at an annual general assembly, will be called upon to confirm his assumption of the post – chairing the board of directors.

