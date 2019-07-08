Τζος Στόουν: Με απέλασαν από το Ιράν

Η Βρετανίδα τραγουδίστρια της σόουλ Τζος Στόουν δήλωσε ότι απελάθηκε από το Ιράν μετά την άφιξή της στη χώρα στο πλαίσιο παγκόσμιας περιοδείας, παρ’όλο που δεν σχεδίαζε να εμφανιστεί εκεί.
Σε δημοοσίευση στο Instagram, η Στόουν εμφανίζεται σε βίντεο να φορά λευκή μαντίλα λέγοντας: «Λοιπόν, φθάσαμε στο Ιράν, μας συνέλαβαν και στη συνέχεια μας απέλασαν».
Η τραγουδίστρια εξήγησε ότι ήξερε ότι οι σόλο παραστάσεις γυναικών είναι παράνομες στη χώρα, αλλά παρ΄όλα αυτά ήθελε να δει το Ιράν.
Η Τζος Στόουν έγραψε ότι οι ιρανικές αρχές την έβαλαν σε «μαύρη λίστα» επειδή πίστευαν ότι μπορεί να προσπαθήσει να πραγματοποιήσει δημόσια εμφάνιση. Περιέγραψε δε τους εκπροσώπους των αρχών που την περίμεναν κατά την άφιξή της στο νησί Κις του Ιράν ως επαγγελματίες σε όλες τους τις ενέργειες.
View this post on Instagram
So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don’t fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority’s don’t believe we wouldn’t be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list ‘ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn’t an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn’t mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It’s a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn’t over ride the system. They didn’t speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball
«Αυτοί οι άνθρωποι είναι πραγματικά συμπαθητικοί, καλοί άνθρωποι που αισθάνθηκαν άσχημα που δεν μπορούσαν να υπερισχύσουν του συστήματος» έγραψε σε μια λεζάντα.
Σύμφωνα με το ιρανικό δίκαιο, οι γυναίκες δεν μπορούν να δώσουν σόλο συναυλίες, αν και γυναίκες είναι μέλη σε μουσικά συγκροτήματα ή ορχήστρες. Δεν είναι σαφές τι σχεδίαζε η Στόουν να κάνει στο Ιράν, αν και στην ανάρτησή της στο Instagram περιέγραψε την επιθυμία της να δείξει «τα θετικά της Γη μας» .
Ιρανικές εφημερίδες δημοσίευσαν τα σχόλια της τραγουδίστριας στο Instagram αν και δεν υπήρξε άμεση κυβερνητική αντίδραση στους ισχυρισμούς της.
Η Στόουν δημοσίευσε φωτογραφίες της από την επιβίβαση σε αεροπλάνο για το νησί Κις του Ιράν στον Περσικό Κόλπο, που είναι μια οικονομικά ελεύθερη ζώνη, στην οποία επιτρέπονται ταξίδια πολιτών όλων των εθνικοτήτων.
Η Τζος Στόουν έγινε διάσημη το 2003 ως έφηβη από τη μικρή πόλη Ντόβερ με σπουδαία φωνή. Το ντεμπούτο άλμπουμ της «The Soul Sessions» και τα τραγούδια όπως το «Fell In Love With A Boy» γνώρισαν τεράστια εμπορική επιτυχία. Έχει παίξει σε ταινίες και είναι φίλη του πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ της Βρετανίας και της συζύγου του, Κέιτ.
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ