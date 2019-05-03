«Κουτί υπνου» : Η εφεύρεση του Ζάκερμπεργκ για τη γυναίκα του

Την έλλειψη ύπνου αντιμετωπίζουν ο Μαρκ Ζάκερμπεργκ και η σύζυγός του, Πρισίλα Τσαν οι οποίοι έχουν δύο παιδιά.
Γι’ αυτό ο επικεφαλής του Facebook αποφάσισε, να… πάρει την κατάσταση στα χέρια του.
Σε ανάρτησή του στο Instagram αναφέρει ότι «Το να είσαι μητέρα είναι δύσκολο και από τότε που κάναμε παιδιά η Πρισίλα δεν κοιμάται αρκετά τα βράδια. Ξυπνάει και ελέγχει το κινητό της για να δει εάν τα παιδιά ξυπνάνε σύντομα. Όμως, επειδή μετά ξέρει τι ώρα είναι δεν μπορεί να κοιμηθεί παραπάνω γιατί αγχώνεται».
Έτσι, για να τη βοηθήσει, όπως αναφέρει το CNN, «εκμεταλλεύτηκε» τις γνώσεις του περί μηχανικής και δημιούργησε μία συσκευή που ονομάζει «κουτί ύπνου».
View this post on Instagram
Being a mom is hard, and since we’ve had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She’ll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can’t fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the «sleep box». It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light — visible enough that if she sees it she’ll know it’s an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won’t wake her up if she’s still sleeping. And since it doesn’t show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they’d want something like this, so I’m putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
Το κουτί τοποθετείται στο κομοδίνο και εκπέμπει ένα πολύ «αχνό φως» μεταξύ 06:00 και 07:00 το πρωί, ώστε η Πρισίλα να καταλαβαίνει εάν είναι ώρα να σηκωθεί ή όχι. Εάν το φως δεν έχει ανάψει καν, τότε θα γνωρίζει πως μπορεί να κοιμηθεί ξανά και δεν θα πρέπει να κοιτάζει συνεχώς την ώρα, πράγμα που της προκαλεί άγχος.
«Ως μηχανικός, η δημιουργία μίας συσκευής για να βοηθήσω τη σύζυγό μου να κοιμάται καλύτερα είναι ένας από τους καλύτερους τρόπους που μπορώ να της δείξω την αγάπη μου και την ευγνωμοσύνη μου» αναφέρει στην ανάρτησή του.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
I’m thankful for time with family, and that all the girls went along with my plan for matching pajamas.