Government extends public health restrictions through 23 January

Following the recommendation of the National Committee on COVID-19, the health ministry has announced the extension of public health restrictions imposed before Christmas through 23 January.

The Committee based its decision on the latest epidemiological data, amidst a surge in the spread of the Omicron variant.

The current measures that will be extended include the following:

Restaurants and entertainment venues close at midnight without music, with up to six customers per table, not standing, and with distancing between tables.

There is also a ban on holding parties in public or private spaces so as avoid entertainment simply being moved to a different venue.

The wearing of FFP2/K95 masks, or a double surgical mask, is compulsory in supermarkets, in mass transit, in situations of crowding, and for restaurant workers.

Up to 50 percent of the private sector work force will do tele-work with a rolling schedule, according to the capabilities of each service.

A COVID-19 PCR test conducted no more than 48 hours earlier is compulsory in order to visit an old age home or hospital, while entry will be banned for medical visitors (pharma company reps etc.).

Athletics stadiums can operate at only 10 percent of capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 spectators. If measures are not enforced, matches will be held with no spectators in the stadium.