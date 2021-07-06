Government announces stricter public health measures after COVID-19 super-spreading events

The situation with enormous crowding at bars and clubs over the last days– at least 100 cases were traced to a single huge party, reportedly including many high school students in the Athens seaside area of Alimos – has left the government scrambling to tighten public health precautions and measures, which were announced today by Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, to help stem the already rapid transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant that by all accounts is leading to an imminent fourth wave of the epidemic.

Hardalias announced that only seated customers can be served at restaurants, bars, clubs, and entertainment venues as of Thursday, 8 July.

The minister underlined that there must be faithful implementation of all measures regarding the number of customers allowed per square metre and per table.

He announced stiff fines and even the temporary shutting down of businesses for public health violations.

With the first violation, a business will be shut down for a week, as of the next day. In case of a repeat offender, there will be imposed a 10,000 euro fine and a 15-day shutdown of the business.

Those venues in which a third violation is confirmed will have their license to operate revoked.

Moreover, Hardalias said that penalties can be imposed after the fact if evidence confirming the violation (video, social media etc.) is produced.

Every violation of public health measures – such as the prohibition of serving clients who are not seated and exceeding the maximum number of customers allowed – will lead to a 2,000 euro fine for venues up to 200 square metres and an immediate seven-day shutdown.

For venues with an area of over 200 square metres, the penalty will be a 5,000 euro fine and immediate closure for one week.

A Joint Ministerial decision legally establishes the measures, which are designed to stem the spread of the epidemic.

The backdrop of the decision

Explaining the strict government measures, Hardalias cited the spread of the virus with leaps and bounds and the fact that it is a matter of time before the Delta variant becomes predominant, posing an enormous threat to unvaccinated citizens.

He noted that recently the average age of new confirmed cases is 27, and that 32 percent of cases over the last days, as confirmed through contact tracing, likely resulted from large gatherings in public places.