Greece’s cyber crime unit issues warning to users to avoid scams using cryto-currencies as ‘bait’
The scams are often accompanied with fake news and news video
Greek police’s cyber crime division issued a warning to Internet users on Monday to be weary of online ads presenting supposed investments in so-called “crypto-currencies”, following a spate of recent scams reported to authorities.
The scams are often accompanied with fake news and news video and presented in a manner to try and fool people into believing they are the product of legitimate media outlets.
The crypto-currency scams also feature an online platform to try and mine users’ personal and credit data in order to swindle them.
