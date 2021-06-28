Greece’s cyber crime unit issues warning to users to avoid scams using cryto-currencies as ‘bait’

The scams are often accompanied with fake news and news video
Greek police’s cyber crime division issued a warning to Internet users on Monday to be weary of online ads presenting supposed investments in so-called “crypto-currencies”, following a spate of recent scams reported to authorities.

The scams are often accompanied with fake news and news video and presented in a manner to try and fool people into believing they are the product of legitimate media outlets.

The crypto-currency scams also feature an online platform to try and mine users’ personal and credit data in order to swindle them.

