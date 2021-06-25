EIB-Nat’l Bank financing scheme of 1.12bln€ for funding to Greek SMEs battered by pandemic

The first operations supported by the EGF in the east Mediterranean country were formally finalized on Thursday at the NBG offices in Athens, in the presence of NBG CEO Pavlos Mylonas and European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer
EIB-Nat’l Bank financing scheme of 1.12bln€ for funding to Greek SMEs battered by pandemic | tovima.gr

SMEs around Greece impacted by COVID-19 are eligible for funding from a new 1.125-billion-euro financing scheme by National Bank of Greece (NBG), itself supported by the European Guarantee Fund (EGF).

The first operations supported by the EGF in the east Mediterranean country were formally finalized on Thursday at the NBG offices in Athens, in the presence of NBG CEO Pavlos Mylonas and European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer, among others.

Είστε ανεμβολίαστοι, κινδυνεύετε

According to a press release on Thursday, the EIB and the European Investment Fund will guarantee business financing provided by the NBG to “enable companies of all sizes access advantageous financing, better withstand business challenges posed by the pandemic and invest for the future.”

“COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for business across Greece and demanded rapid response to help businesses adapt and protect jobs. NBG has responded to the needs of our clients during these challenging times and welcomes the significant new support from the EIB and EIF available by the first use of the European Guarantee Fund in our country. Today’s agreements will enable NBG to channel EUR 1.125 billion of financing to hundreds of companies across Greece,” Mylonas said.

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Βλέπουν κυβερνητική φθορά, επενδύουν στο «σκληρό ροκ»
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Συντάξεις με κρατική εγγύηση και ατομικό κουμπαρά
  • Προσοχή στη συντήρηση των φαρμάκων λόγω καύσωνα
  • Τα ταξίδια Μητσοτάκη, τα νέα από Εγνατία και Γούρνες, η κινητικότητα στα περιφερειακά λιμάνια και η εκκρεμότητα με τη ΔΕΠΑ
  • Πανδημία και lockdown «εξαφάνισαν» φόρους 2,3 δισ. ευρώ
  • Nesher Ramla: Στο φως άγνωστος έως τώρα Homo – Πρόγονος των Ευρωπαίων Νεάντερταλ;
  • «Κομάντα και Δράκοι»: Πρώτη γεύση από τη νέα σειρά του MEGA
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk