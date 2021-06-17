Environment Min Skrekas meets with Belgian FM Wilmès

Εnvironment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas on Thursday met with visiting Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmès. Their discussion focused on the actions for the energy transition, renewable energy sources, energy storage and the introduction of hydrogen to the energy balance.

As Skrekas said in his statements, the meeting “reaffirmed the very good relations between the two countries and proved that through EU member-state cooperation we will be able to achieve the very ambitious European target to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and, of course, the vision for Europe to become the first environmentally neutral continent by 2050.”

Skrekas said that they also discussed the country’s energy strategy and adaptation to climate change. Greece has the promotion of renewable energy sources at the core of its strategy, he noted, and its aim was for 67 percent of the energy the country consumes to come from renewable energy sources by 2030. “We are also promoting the introduction of green hydrogen into the country’s energy mix, through a flagship project in Western Macedonia with a budget of the order of eight billion euros…We also noted that one third of the funds from the recovery facility will be used for the country’s energy transition and to protect biodiversity and the environment,” he said.