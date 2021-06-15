TUI: New cancellations of tourist packages for Greece

TUI made this decision when Jet2 canceled all its international flights until July 1.
Travel giant TUI continues to cancel tour packages scheduled until early July for destinations such as Greece, Italy and Spain, according to the Daily Mail, as the date for the inclusion of more countries in the “green list” has been postponed again .

According to the British newspaper, TUI made this decision when Jet2 canceled all its international flights until July 1, while EasyJet is “revising” its flight schedule.

According to Travel Weekly, the recently cut vacation packages refer to dates either until July 4 or until July 11. The first case includes vacation packages in Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Malta, Spain, Italy, Mallorca, Minorca, Ibiza, La Palma, Formentera, Aruba, and Jamaica.

For Greece in particular, holiday packages to Chania, Kavala, Kefalonia, Mykonos, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, and Thessaloniki were canceled.

Reservations to Egypt, Bulgaria, Turkey, Tunisia, Morocco, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic are canceled until July 11.

According to the Daily Mail, TUI had been under pressure to cancel bookings earlier in the day during the pandemic, which is why the decision is believed to be an attempt to not lose much more money.

