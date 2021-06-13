Greece: Most pandemic-related restrictions expected to be lifted this month

An end to the curfew is forecast for July 1, assuming that epidemiological situation continues to improve
The last of the pandemic-related restrictions will reportedly be lifted this month, coinciding with stepped up tourist arrivals, a higher percentage of vaccinated citizens in Greece and a slow but steady reduction in all Covid-19-related results on a daily basis.

As of Saturday, music will again be allowed outdoors at eateries, cafes and nightclubs, while the daily curfew will be moved back to 1:30 a.m.

An end to the curfew is forecast for July 1, assuming that epidemiological situation continues to improve.

Eateries in arcades will also open.

Entertainment venues, such as theaters and cinemas, can also now seat patrons at 75 percent of their capacity, up from 50 percent.

Additionally, more guests will be allowed at wedding and baptism receptions, with the maximum number raised to 300.

