No public transport except for buses on Thursday due to nationwide strike action

Most means of public transport will pause for a day on Thursday as workers participate in the 24hr nationwide strike, called by the country’s umbrella trade union federations, in protest of the government’s labor omnibus bill.

Therefore, on June 10, there will be no metro, electric railway (HSAP), or trolley and tram services, while the Hellenic Railways Organization’s (OSE) trains and those of the Suburban Railway (‘Proastiakos’) will also stay in their depos throughout the day.

Only buses will operate on Thursday, but only from 09:00 to 21:00, as workers there are staging a work stoppage at the start and end of their shifts.

Transportation sector workers will take part in the protest rally scheduled for 11:00 at Klafthmonos Square in central Athens on Thursday.