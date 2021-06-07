Titan: Gold Award at the Loyalty Awards 2021 for the Privilege program

Privilege ™, the innovative program of recognition and reward of the consumer of packaged products of SA. TITAN Cement received the Gold Award in the category Best in Loyalty & Engagement of the Loyalty Awards 2021, standing out among the most effective loyalty programs in our country.

Privilege ™ is the first structured loyalty program in the building materials market and is addressed to the distribution network and the final consumer of packaged TITAN cements and INTERMIX ready-made dry mortars. The program, designed and implemented by Titan’s marketing and sales teams, has gained much market recognition, with more than 5,000 members.

Through the dynamically evolving experiential environment it creates, the program recognizes and rewards the loyalty of the end consumer with rich gifts and implements a wide array of actions that are an innovation for the construction industry.

At the same time, the program contributes to the development of a strong and reciprocal relationship between the network of building materials dealers and Titan, enhancing the differentiation of the TITAN brand and, at the same time, the competitiveness of the building materials dealers who distribute the products.

Privilege promises its members that it will continue to support them and stand worthy of their demands, always offering unique practices, rich gifts, and innovations. At Titan, our priority and commitment is to create value for the customer, maintaining the high level of service and communication that has already been developed with our partners.

The institution of the Loyalty Awards is held for the 4th year by Boussias. The awards are highlighted after a rigorous evaluation process and are organized with the Honorary Support of the Hellenic Customer Service Institute and the scientific collaboration of the Laboratory of Market Analysis and Consumer Behavior of the Athens University of Economics and Business.