Αισιόδοξος ο Τραμπ για τις εμπορικές συνομιλίες ΗΠΑ –Κίνας

Την αισιοδοξία του για την πορεία των εμπορικών συνομιλιών μεταξύ ΗΠΑ – Κίνας εξέφρασε ο πρόεδρος των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών.

«Οι εμπορικές συνομιλίες με Κινέζους αξιωματούχους στην Ουάσινγκτον προχωρούν καλά», δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ενώ ετοιμάζεται να συναντηθεί με υψηλόβαθμο κινέζο αξιωματούχο στον Λευκό Οίκο.

«Οι βασικοί διαπραγματευτές της Κίνας για το εμπόριο βρίσκονται σε συνάντηση στις ΗΠΑ με τους εκπροσώπους μας. Οι συναντήσεις προχωρούν καλά, με καλές προθέσεις και πνεύμα και από τις δύο πλευρές», έγραψε ο Τραμπ στο Twitter.

«Η Κίνα δεν θέλει αύξηση στους Δασμούς και φαίνεται ότι θα τα πάνε πολύ καλύτερα εάν υπάρξει μια συμφωνία» συμπλήρωσε.

China’s top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides. China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct. I will be…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

….meeting with their top leaders and representatives today in the Oval Office. No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points. Very comprehensive transaction…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019