Αισιόδοξος ο Τραμπ για τις εμπορικές συνομιλίες ΗΠΑ –Κίνας

    Σύμφωνα με τον αμερικανό πρόεδρο οι συνομιλίες διεξάγονται «με καλές προθέσεις και πνεύμα και από τις δύο πλευρές»

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Την αισιοδοξία του για την πορεία των εμπορικών συνομιλιών μεταξύ ΗΠΑ – Κίνας εξέφρασε ο πρόεδρος των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών.

    «Οι εμπορικές συνομιλίες με Κινέζους αξιωματούχους στην Ουάσινγκτον προχωρούν καλά», δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ενώ ετοιμάζεται να συναντηθεί με υψηλόβαθμο κινέζο αξιωματούχο στον Λευκό Οίκο.

    «Οι βασικοί διαπραγματευτές της Κίνας για το εμπόριο βρίσκονται σε συνάντηση στις ΗΠΑ με τους εκπροσώπους μας. Οι συναντήσεις προχωρούν καλά, με καλές προθέσεις και πνεύμα και από τις δύο πλευρές», έγραψε ο Τραμπ στο Twitter.

    «Η Κίνα δεν θέλει αύξηση στους Δασμούς και φαίνεται ότι θα τα πάνε πολύ καλύτερα εάν υπάρξει μια συμφωνία» συμπλήρωσε.

