2019: Erdogan throws gauntlet in Aegean, Southeastern Mediterranean

On the eve of 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered yet another warning to Cyprus and Greece that Ankara is determined to defend its “rights” on Cyprus, in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Aegean.

“Turkey is exhibiting its decisiveness as regards protection of her rights in Cyprus, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, both on the political level and in the field of action. Turkey is not the cause of events in the region and it is not about to become the victim,” he declared.

‘No territorial claims’

Erdogan asserted that Ankara is not eyeing anyone’s territory, sovereignty or rights, and that it is concerned solely with “their people and ensuring that their brethren who live in the region will have a future with security and calm”.

“This is the conception on the basis of which we plan and take steps. Developments in Syria are a result of those efforts. We are continuing at once to contribute to stability in Iraq,” said the Turkish President.