E-commerce week is coming

From Monday 4 April to Sunday 10 April, the Greek e-commerce association, GR.EC.A., is organizing e-commerce week.

E-Commerce Week is the biggest celebration of Greek eCommerce and is an initiative of the Hellenic E-Commerce Association (GR.EC.A). It was organized for the first time in 2013 and to this day is one of the most successful institutions in the industry.

The aim of the Week is to give an additional incentive to consumers to shop online, showing them the benefits of online shopping, as well as giving importance to their education and information on the issues that concern them.

From Monday 4 April to Sunday 10 April, The Hellenic E-Commerce Association, GR.EC.A., is organizing E-Commerce Week, which is under the auspices of the General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection, with the theme: There are many reasons to shop online!

During this period, the e-shops that will participate in the energy, will provide attractive offers to consumers, in combination with information and support messages for the advantages of the online shopping experience, through material that will be created under the responsibility of GR.EC .A.

A plan has been designed for the advertising of the energy, which includes: creation of a micro site, promotion on the internet, on social media, in metro stations, in articles of reputable news pages as well as in informative TV shows.

For online stores:

To apply for E-Commerce Week, online stores can sign up here

For consumers:

Consumers will be able to visit the following link from Monday, April 4 and be informed about this action, on the website

For more information about the E-Commerce Week Action you can contact us at 210 7279167 or via email at info@greekecommerce.gr

More information about the Hellenic E-Commerce Association (GR.EC.A.), can be found at GreekEcommerce.gr