JP Morgan completes purchase of major stake in Viva Wallet

The biggest ever transaction involving a Greece-based fintech company was reportedly completed this week with JP Morgan’s acquisition of 48.5 percent of Viva Wallet’s share capital.

According to the same sources, the consideration reached the level tentatively agreed to with minority shareholders last January, namely, a div exceeding 800 million euros.

The shares purchased by the multinational US-based investment bank were held by Hedosophia, the Latsco Family Office and DECA.

JP Morgan has already acquired convertible bonds worth 80 million USD, previously issued by the fintech provider.

A sale and purchase agreement was reportedly signed this month, following several months of delay.

The Bank of Greece (BoG) had already signaled its approval last September, followed by the finalization of a stock option plan for Viva Wallet’s executives and workforce.

The Greece-based company is active in 23 European countries.