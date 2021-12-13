PNO sailors union extends 48-hour strike to December 13
For today, Monday, December 13, 2021, the sailors have scheduled a rally at 10.30 am. in the Port of Piraeus
The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) announced an extension of the 48-hour sailors’ strike for all categories of ships, starting at 00:01 on Sunday, December 12 and ending at midnight on Monday, December 13.
PNO is demanding wage increases in the collective bargaining agreements for 2020-2021 and solutions to problems relating to social insurance, pensions, education, unemployment, undeclared work and many others.
The union accuses the employer side of “stonewalling” and refusing to improve its “negative position” or offer real wage increases to seamen.
