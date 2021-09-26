Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) – The pensions that will be paid from tomorrow

The pensions that will be paid this week
Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) – The pensions that will be paid from tomorrow | tovima.gr

On September 27, 2021, on Monday, the main and auxiliary pensions of the employees will be paid (i.e. the pensioners who come from the former Social Insurance Institute -Unified Insurance Fund for Employees (ΙΚΑ — ΕΤΑΜ), the Banks and the Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE)) whose Social Security Number expires at 0, 2, 4, 6, 8.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the main and auxiliary pensions of the self-employed (i.e. the pensioners coming from the former Self-Employed Workers’ Insurance Organisation (OAEE), the Agricultural Insurance Organization (ΟGΑ) and the Unified Insurance Fund of Independently Employed (ΕΤΑΑ)) will be paid.

Θεοδόσης Π. Τάσιος – «Κραυγαλέως παράλογο το αίτημα κομματικής πολιτικής στην Παιδεία»

On September 29, 2021, on Wednesday, the main and auxiliary pensions of the Public Sector, the Seamen’s Pension Fund (NAT), the Single Insurance Fund for Bank Employees (ETAT),  the Consolidated Insurance Fund of Media Staff (ΕΤΑΠ-ΜΜΕ) and the Hellenic Public Power Corporation (HPPC-DEI) ) will be paid.

Αισιοδοξία για θεραπεία δανείων μέσω των ρυθμίσεων
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Οι λόγοι που οδήγησαν στην αύξηση – μαμούθ της ΔΕΗ – Όλο το παρασκήνιο
  • Ποια είναι και τι ψηφίζει η μεσαία τάξη που στην ποδιά της σφάζονται… Τσίπρας και Μητσοτάκης
  • Πόσα δαπανούν οι Ευρωπαίοι για ξεχωριστούς φορτιστές
  • Οδηγός για διορθώσεις στο Ε9 - Τι να προσέξετε
  • Κορωνοϊός – 1.100 νέα κρούσματα και 24 θάνατοι – 337 οι διασωληνωμένοι
  • Aλεξανδρούπολη – Μετανάστες εντοπίστηκαν με μηχάνημα ανίχνευσης καρδιακών παλμών σε φορτηγό ανάμεσα σε εμπορεύματα
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk