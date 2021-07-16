Two binding offers for acquisition of DEPA Infrastructure SA
Greece’s privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Thursday announced that it has received two binding offers for the 100 percent acquisition DEPA Infrastructure SA, in a joint sell-off with Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) group.
Binding offers were submitted by:
– EP Investment Advisors, and
– – ITALGAS SpA
HRADF currently holds a 65-percent stake of DEPA Infrastructure’s share capital, with Hel.Pe holding the remaining 35 percent.
A review of the binding will begin immediately.
Shortly after, HRADF’s Board of Directors will unseal the offers.
