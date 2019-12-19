Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Greece, Italy headed toward delimitation of continental shelf

    Amidst Turkish threats regarding the Greek continental shelf and EEZ in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, Italy and Greece are set to complete and update a 1977 agreement to delimit the two countries’ continental shelf.

    The agreement involves an area from the southern end of the Otranto Channel to the Ionian Sea.

    The agreement in 1977 was linked to the signing of a similar agreement between Albania and Greece, which is still in the works.

    A team of Greek experts will be in Rome on 30 December where the two sides will hold talks on updating the agreement.

    Moreover, the two sides will discuss the delimitation of the EEZ in other maritime regions.

    An agreement on fishing rights will be key in completing the overall agreement.

