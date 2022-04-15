Covid: End of today the fine of 100 euros for the over 60 unvaxed

As of today, Friday, April 15, the fine of 100 euros will cease to apply to those citizens who are over 60 years old and have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The relevant announcement states that the government has decided: “The suspension of the application of article 24 of law 4865/2021 (A ‘238), on the compulsory vaccination against coronavirus COVID-19 of all natural persons who have a residence or habitual residence within the Greek Territory and have been born until 31.12.1961, for the period from 15th.4.2022 until 30th.9.2022 “.

Will it “fall” on the table again?

The measure will be reviewed from September and based on the then epidemiological picture in the country.

The Minister of Health, Thanos Plevris, left open yesterday the possibility of canceling the fines that have already been imposed in case the specific citizens choose to be vaccinated. He added, however, that this is a thought that has fallen on the table and not a decision.

It is currently in force that the fine up to the amount of 300 euros corresponding to April 15 will be collected normally.