Development Minister – Greece ranks third in the world in PMI

Greece is ranked 3rd in the world in the Procurement Officer Index (PMI), as Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis states in a Twitter post.

Specifically, the Minister wrote the following: “As Minister of Industry of the Hellenic Republic, I feel proud that during my tenure and under these circumstances, Greece climbed to 3rd place in the World in the Procurement Index (PMI), the leading Index for Productivity . Congratulations”.

It is worth recalling that in December there was a significant improvement in operating conditions throughout the Greek manufacturing sector due to the sharp increase in production and employment. Although the growth rate of new orders slowed down, at the end of 2021 it was generally steep and was supported by the stronger demand of domestic and foreign customers.