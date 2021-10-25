Fofi Gennimata’s funeral on Wednesday – She will lie in state at the Athens Metropolis
The body of the president of the Movement for Change will lie in state for a popular pilgrimage on Wednesday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the Athens Metropolis – At 14:00 the funeral service will take place at the Athens Metropolis and immediately after her remains will be taken to the First Cemetery
The funeral of Fofi Gennimata, who passed away at the age of 57, will be held on Wednesday.
The body of the president of the Movement for Change will lie in state for a popular pilgrimage on Wednesday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. in the Athens Metropolis.
At 14:00 the funeral pservice will take place at the Athens Metropolis and immediately after her remains will ne interred at the First Cemetery of Athens.
