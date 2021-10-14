“Ballos” severe weather front – SMS from 112 in Attica concerning dangerous phenomena

The onset of bad weather “Ballos” is in progress in many parts of the country, while in Attica since the morning there have been heavy rains, that caused oblems on the roads
The onset of bad weather “Ballos” is in progress in many parts of the country, while in Attica since the morning there have been heavy rains, having created problems on the roads.

Roads have flooded in many areas of Athens, while the effects are expected to intensify from noon onwards. Lightning activity is also intense. In fact, 112 sent a relevant message to avoid unnecessary travel due to severe weather.

Roads have been flooded in many areas of Athens, while the effects are expected to intensify from noon onwards. Lightning activity is also intense.

