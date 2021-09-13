PPC – Satisfaction for the agreement with the Commission on lignite exploitation rights

Following the announcement of the European Commission for reaching an agreement with the Hellenic Republic on the case of lignite exploitation rights, PPC expresses its satisfaction for the final settlement of the case which has been pending for many years.

The announcement does not create surprises for the main content of the agreement, the clarification of its details for its implementation is of course expected through the legislative initiative of the Greek Government. The positive dimension of the agreement is pointed out, which concerns (i) the connection of the selling prices of the futures products with the prices that will be formed by the Market and (ii) their limited selling time.

Based on these data, PPC estimates that the agreement will not have a significant impact on its financial results.