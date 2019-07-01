17N leader Giotopoulos can apply for release from prison under new penal code

Under the terms of the new penal code (Article 110A) passed in parliament by the ruling party recently and which is in effect as of 1 July, the convicted leader of the 17N terrorist group Alexandros Giotopoulos and other prominent members can apply for release from prison under the condition that they wear a prison bracelet.

Giotopoulos, who is serving 17 life sentences plus 25 years imprisonment, and others serving life terms and who have served 17 years in prison are eligible as of today to apply for release under house arrest with a prison bracelet.

Judges and prosecutors maintain that Article 100A of the new penal code allows Alexandros Giotopoulos, Savvas Xiros, Christodoulos Xiros, and Vasilis Tzortzatos to apply for release from prison and that the petitions will be judged by the competent judicial council.17N top gun Dimitris Koufontinas who is incarcerated in the Volos agricultural prison can apply for release after 17 years of incarceration in September, 2019, and the petition will be judged by the competent judicial council.

Giotopoulos is serving 17 life terms plus 25 years.

Koufodinas is serving 11 life sentences for as many murders plus 25 years.

Christodoulos Xiros is serving six life terms plus 25 years.

Tzortzatos is serving four life terms plus 25 years.

New penal code

Article 110A of the new penal code does not exclude individuals convicted of terrorist acts and serving life terms from applying for conditional release from prison, nor does it prevent them as did the previous criminal code from serving their sentence under house arrest with a prison bracelet.

Conspiracy of Cells of Fire

The new penal code has abolished Article 282 of the previous one which excluded from later positive terms those convicted on terrorism and drug charges.

The new criminal code allows the merger of prior long sentences and lowers them to 25 years for the leaders of the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire terrorist group, who can also petition for their release.

That pertains to Christos Tsakalos (79 year prison sentence), Gerasimos Tsakalos (71 year prison sentence), Olga Economidou (74 year prison sentence), Yorgos Nikolopoulos (83 year prison sentence), and Anargyros Dalios (24-year prison sentence).