Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Tsipras struggles to rally devastated party cadres, base

    Tsipras did not budge from Manichaen polital narrative which pits the callous neo-party of New Democracy “with extreme right ministers” against the progressive and caring SYRIZA.

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Tsipras struggles to rally devastated party cadres, base | tovima.gr
    Ïìéëßá ôïõ Ðñùèõðïõñãïý ÁëÝîç Ôóßðñá óå êåíôñéêü îåíïäï÷åßï ôçò ÁèÞíáò óå óôåëÝ÷ç êáé ìÝëç ôçò ÊåíôñéêÞò ÅðéôñïðÞò ôïõ ÓÕÑÉÆÁ ôçí ÄåõôÝñá 27 ÌáÀïõ 2019. (EUROKINISSI/ÔÁÔÉÁÍÁ ÌÐÏËÁÑÇ)

    By George Gilson

    Stunned by the magnitude of his party’s and his personal defeat, Prime Minister began the arduous and urgent task of reconsidering his strategy and calling on his party cadres to regroup in the face of an uphill general election battle just one month after crushing European Parliament and local elections defeats on 26 May.

    The general election is expected to be held on June 30.

    Less than 24 hours after the final electoral results became known, Tsipras gathered his party’s Central Committee at an Athens hotel and faced the dour and in some cases tearful faces of ministers and top party cadres who were still in shock and awe from what was widely viewed as a political Waterloo, with even pensioners whom Tsipras courted feverishly flocking to New Democracy and giving it an 11 percentage point lead over SYRIZA (40 to 29 percent).

    Tsipras said that SYRIZA has lost a battle but still has a shot at winning the war of parliamentary elections, even as his party audience appeared still be in the process of transcending the fIrst stage of mourning which is denial.
    “We lost the battle but the war still lies ahead and we do not have the luxury or the right to retreat,”he said.
    He called on the party brass to “get up together, regroup, and fight”.

    Tsipras did not budge from Manichaen political narrative which pits the callous neo-liberal party of New Democracy “with extreme right ministers” against the progressive and caring SYRIZA which represents a progressive front battling for the interests of “the many” and especially the vulnerable.

    Tsipras trained his fire particularly at the centre-left Movement for Change (Pasok) we he accused of carrying out a “frontal attack” against SYRIZA and vowed to continue his efforts to forge a broad, progressive alliance by courting the centre-left, which for decades was firmly in Pasok’s camp.

     

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Ο Τσίπρας κάνει «αρένα» την προεκλογική περίοδο – Κίνηση απελπισίας για να αναπτερώσει το καταρρακωμένο ηθικό
  • «Κλάμα» και στο Twitter για την ήττα του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
  • Τι να κάνετε όταν δεν αντέχετε να κοιμηθείτε με τον σύντροφό σας
  • Πέντε τρόποι να αγαπήσει το παιδί σας τα βιβλία
  • Διαβάστε στα «ΝΕΑ» της Τρίτης: «Αμετανόητοι: Φταίει ο λαός»
  • Μόλις 17 γυναίκες δήμαρχοι σε 331 δήμους
    • International
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Η επίθεση των ελικοπτέρων… Ο μεγαλοεφοπλιστής, μεγαλογαιοκτήμων Ντίντης Ευπαλίδης έριξε μερικές σταγόνες λεμονιού πάνω στο αβοκάντο του. Ακούμπησε τα μαχαιροπίρουνα στην επιφάνεια του... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk