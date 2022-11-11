Greek PM Mitsotakis pledges more than 7% increase in pensions from January 1st

Increase in pensions of over 7%, from 1/1/2023, was announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking at an event on the process of liquidating pending pensions held by the Ministry of Labor, while also referring to the upcoming abolition of the solidarity levy.

Regarding the outstanding pensions, the prime minister thanked social security fund-EFKA officials for this national effort and requested that three conclusions be kept as examples of good practices, stressing that the problem of outstanding pensions has no ideological sign.

As he added, this whole process led to some critical conclusions, such as that the state can collaborate with the private sector to implement public policies faster and more efficiently, while he meaningfully added that the use of technology is paramount in this effort.

Impressive results

The PM lauded the results of EFKA are impressive because the complexity of the undertaking had been underestimated since backlogs of the past had to be managed. 1 in 6 pensioners has taken a pension in the last six months. Now main pensions can be issued in 2 months.

.