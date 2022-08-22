Top gov’t nat’l security council on Tues. to broach border security

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair the session
Members of the government’s national security council will convene on Tuesday at the Maximos Mansion to discuss border security, especially along the Evros (Maritsa) River, which separates Greece and Turkey in the northeast Thrace province.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair the session. On Monday, the Greek premier paid an official visit to Qatar.

The meeting comes as Greek military and law enforcement authorities have warned of stepped up attempts over the recent period by irregular migrants to cross the river and enter Greek/EU territory, oftentimes aided by smuggling rings operating in the neighboring country.

