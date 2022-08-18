Plevris says minimal measures for Covid in autumn, experts on alert over ‘Centaur’ variant

Although the data indicate that the Covid-19 epidemic is definitely receding in Greece, as the health ministry has stated, the scientific community remains vigilant, as it believes it is a matter of time before the new Covid “Centaur” variant appears in Greece, as tourists from countries where the variant has been isolated, such as Germany, Italy, and the UK, visit Greece in large numbers.

Though the number of infections and new hospitalisations have declined in Greece, there is still a high number of deaths.

Experts say that there may be a new wave of the pandemic in autumn, after schools re-open (12 September), and in that case certain limited public health measures may be needed in order to limit transmission of the virus.

Plevris: stress on planned public health protocols at schools

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said that the ministry is examining various scenarios regarding the public health protocols that will be enforced in the country’s schools, and that any measures will be decided at the end of August, based on the overall epidemiological situation in the country at that time.

Plevris said that the measures enforced in the nation’s schools last year proved to be highly effective and will serve as a model.

The final decisions will be taken in cooperation with the education ministry and the experts on the National Committee on Covid-19.

No compulsory measures except masks in means of mass transit, hospitals

In an interview with SKAI today, Plevris said that this year there will be no compulsory measures to curb the spread of the virus, but he did not rule out the enforcement of what he referred to as “mild” measures.

“At this point, we are in a phase of the pandemic in which we have in place therapeutic protocols, a vaccinated population, and anti-viral drugs, so despite the mutations of the virus, we are in a position to protect the population,” Plevris said.

“This makes us optimistic that we shall not return to compulsory measures that curb social activity or impose isolation. We shall continue with the logic of issuing strong recommendations,” he added.

The only measures that the government intends to keep compulsory is the wearing of masks in means of public transport and hospitals

Some measures to be reinstated if necessary

Nevertheless, Plevris said that if the need arises, in the event that the dynamic of the epidemic becomes more intense, his ministry is prepared to reinstate certain limited measures.

‘Mild measures, strong recommendations on use of masks’

“We are prepared to take measures if a different [epidemiological] dynamic develops. We are expecting new waves [of the epidemic] in autumn. Our sense is that it will not be necessary to take measures, and if it is, they will be of a mild form,” he said.

“We shall continue with strong recommendations for the wearing of masks, and we will focus on vulnerable groups that are in greater danger,” he concluded.