Hellenic Public Properties Co: Call for interest for the lease of 163 coastal properties on the coast

Hellenic Public Properties Co (HPPC) is inviting an expression of interest for the lease of parts of old seashores (163 properties) in 20 prefectures of the country.

Specifically, the purpose of the invitation is the lease for the years 2022-2024 with the possibility of extension for two years (2025-2026) of the following properties in the following Prefectures:

Argolida (PLOT NUMBERS 591, 540, 191, 192, 500)

Arcadia (PLOT NUMBERS 87)

Achaia (PLOT NUMBERS 32, 305, 30, 7, 35)

Zakynthos (PLOT NUMBERS 116, 118, 135, 137)

Thessaloniki (PLOT NUMBERS 2620, 3073, 2682, 3276)

Kavala (PLOT NUMBERS 3427, 3299, 3460, 3428, 3490, 3491, 3296, 3381, 3406, 3581)

Corfu (PLOT NUMBERS 443, 501)

Kefallinia (PLOT NUMBERS 233)

Cyclades (PLOT NUMBERS 10, 7, 16, 83, 23, 8, 11, 18, 143, 27, 74, 77, 11, 80, 79, 75, 106, 128, 266, 38, 43, 29, 27, 476, 471, 124, 125, 132, A21, 116)

Laconia (PLOT NUMBERS 198, 382)

Lassithi (PLOT NUMBERS 57)

Lesvos (PLOT NUMBERS 121, 135, 173, 184, 231, 232, 233, 235, 166, 174, 176, 197, 230, 62)

Lefkada (PLOT NUMBERS 89, 92, 104, 101, 102, 113, 114, 94, 120, 115, 116, 117, 121, 131, 141, 142)

Messinia (PLOT NUMBERS 43, 595)

Pieria (PLOT NUMBERS 328, 316, 307, 311, 372, 371, 381, 382, ​​383, 385, 179, 184, 218, 352B, 192, 181, 183, 186, 226, 308, 378)

Rethymno (PLOT NUMBERS 348, 350, 360)

Samos (PLOT NUMBERS 487, 488, 489, 575)

Halkidiki (PLOT NUMBERS 221, 239, 230, 245, 223, 220, 250, 236, 238, 241, 255, 256, 272, 279, 277, 296, 314, 307, 327, 326, 83, 84, 85, 86, 336)

Chania (PLOT NUMBERS 394, 362, 407, 441, 405, 406, 386, 453, 395, 459, 567)

Chios (PLOT NUMBERS 226, 315).

This call is addressed to two categories of stakeholders:

– First, to all natural or legal persons who are engaged in business in real estate adjacent to the specific real estate and wish to lease their adjacent parts.

– Secondly, to all natural or legal persons who wish to operate in a section or sections of the specific properties, which will not be leased to interested parties of the first category.

Anyone interested can express their interest in more than one department. Hellenic Public Properties Co will, as a matter of priority, conclude lease agreements with the interested parties of the first category. In the second phase, after the completion of the process of the first category, Hellenic Public Properties Co will conclude lease agreements with the other interested parties.

The deadline for the submission of applications by the first category of interested parties is set for May 25, 2022. Respectively, the deadline for the submission of applications for the second category of interested parties is set for June 15, 2022.

Interested parties are invited to submit the necessary supporting documents within the exclusive deadline.

For more information, interested parties can visit the website of Hellenic Public Properties Co at www.hppc.gr and specifically the category Announcements-Invitations here: https://hppc.gr/category/prokiryxeis-proskliseis/