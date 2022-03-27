Liargovas: “From May onwards we will start to see a gradual price decrease”

The chairman of the Centre of Planning and Economic Research (KEPE) and professor of economics pointed out that the problem of price increases has been manageable, so far
The President of the Centre for Planning and Economic Research (KEPE) and Professor of Economics Panagiotis Liargovas, speaking on the show “MEGA weekend” about price increases and product shortages, estimated that, the next month, things might get worse in terms of inflation. However, he added, “from May onwards we will start to see de-escalation in prices, if the war ends.”

He pointed out that the problem has been manageable, so far, without compromising the budgetary balance, given that the results of the first quarter were satisfying, in terms of tax revenues and given that the cost of price rises is partly covered by the Energy Transition Fund.

Regarding the shortage of raw materials, Mr. Liargovas said that there will be great pressure, but he does not believe that the country is at risk in terms of its supply adequacy, because we have many alternative suppliers, but it is a fact that it will cost more.

