Greece stars in the Chinese WeChat

Greece and the Hellenic Tourism Organization’s (EOT) China Service celebrated the Chinese National Day (October 1), with promotional online activities, in collaboration with WeChat Channels, China’s most popular social networking medium.

These actions were a great success in the middle of the Year of Culture and Tourism of Greece – China 2021, as they attracted the interest of millions of users in China and around the world in exchange for complimentary gifts such as Greek olive oil, wine, coupons, souvenirs and more. participants with the most views.

More specifically:

A) Greek Week Live Streaming Competition

The EOT China Service in collaboration with Chat, organized a live broadcast competition through WeChat’s Channels channel, which lasted two weeks with daily broadcasts from various destinations and monuments throughout Greece.

Dozens of Greek and Chinese bloggers living in Greece accepted the relevant invitation to make live broadcasts from their favorite Greek destinations. The action was a huge success and resonance where a total of 39 live broadcasts garnered over 4.5 million views.

The results were excellent as among others:

1. Mrs. Sun Youlian and Mr. Tsioudas, a couple living in Greece, made a total of 21 broadcasts from various destinations, including Athens, the Saronic Gulf islands and Nafplio. Their broadcast from the shopping street of Ermou and the historic center of Athens gathered 252,990 viewers.



2. The twin sisters Marianna and Sofia Erotokritou, popular influencers and Ambassadors of Greek Tourism in China, made 8 live broadcasts in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Naxos. The broadcast from the city of Thessaloniki took place after the collaboration of the EOT China Service and the Thessaloniki Tourism Organization with the Erotokritos sisters presenting Thessaloniki through a live streaming marathon with moments of the daily life of the city, the way of life of the inhabitants, the sights but also unique her kitchen. Their broadcasts in Thessaloniki garnered over half a million views.

3. The team of the internet informative isotope “Greece-China Times”, made 6 live streaming from Athens, Santorini and Aegina with a total of 67,675 views.

B) “See Greece through WeChat Channel” Campaign

As part of an online campaign In collaboration with WeChat, a call was organized to Chinese users to post on the official account of the EOT China office, videos from the visit of participants to various Greek destinations.

The aim of the campaign was to challenge the Chinese public to stay in touch with popular Greek destinations.

A total of 145 videos were submitted, which garnered over 350,000 views and 1,700 comments.

The most popular were the video by a Chinese blogger called “Homeland Greece” and the theme “Road trip to the Peloponnese” and the video by a blogger called “In the name of Greece” and the theme of the Year of Culture-Tourism of Greece and China with Greek students singing Chinese songs under the Acropolis.