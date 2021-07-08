Rapid tests on travelers returning from islands, 80 percent capacity in stadiums, masks in outdoor crowds

Step-by-step the government is tightening public health restrictions and requirements as it struggles to stem the impact of the spreading of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Following meetings yesterday and today, the National Committee on COVID-19 has recommended that the government institute a mandatory COVID-19 rapid test for residents, tourists, and workers on islands immediately before their return to Athens.

There was heightened concern about tourists on the island after 14 cases of COVID returning from IOS were detected in sample testing yesterday evening at the Port of Rafina.

They had participated in outdoors party with 1,000 partyers in attendance.

There were 2,107 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last 24 hours, spurring heightened concerns

COVID-19 random testing at port of Piraeus

Random testing of people returning from the islands was conducted today by contingents of the National Public Health Association with the assistance of Coast Guard employees.

Restrictions at athletics events

Another key move is limiting attendance at athletic stadiums and facilities to 80 percent of capacity, though a proposal was tabled to allow only the vaccinated to enter.

The experts have also reportedly recommended weekly COVID-19 rapid tests for workers in the areas of shipping, air travel, and public transport on land.

Masks outdoors in situation of crowding only

Amid confusion about whether and under what circumstances masks will be required outdoors, the experts and the government are clarifying and reiterating today that masks are mandatory in all public indoors spaces, but also that will be required even outdoors in situations of crowding.