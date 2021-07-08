Poll: At 16.5 points the difference between ND and Syriza – In favour of the compulsory vaccination the majority of citizens

Opinion Poll carried out in Greece shows a solid lead of New Democracy party (ND) and the Greek PM, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, over the opposition of Syriza.

According to this gallop, a difference of 16.5 points between ND and Syriza is recorded with the leading party of ND maintaining a percentage of 37.1, while the leftist opposition party, Syriza, receives a percentage of 20.6. The Movement of Change party (KINAL) remains stable at 6.4 while the Greek Communist Party (KKE) falls to 4.2%, 3.4% for the Greek Solution nationalist party and 3% for the Mera25 party led by Yanis Varoufakis.

Moreover, a 47.3 % considers Kyriakos Mitsotakis being the most suitable PM for Greece, while a 19.8% is in favour of Alexis Tsipras, with a percentage of 48.4% being satisficed of the government projects so far. A 49.4% declares satisfied with the management of the coronavirus pandemic by the Greek government and the 66.8% is in favour of the compulsory vaccination. In general, a 63.1% declares having been inoculated, a 35.9% hasn’t been vaccinated yet and a 21.7% is waiting for its vaccination appointments.