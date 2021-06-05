Handful of new guidelines for entry into Greece announced on Friday

A health ministry-affiliated ‘blue-chip’ panel of epidemiologists and public health experts recommended – and the Greek government enacted – a series of changes dealing with arrivals to the country, as the summer season begins to pick up.

Specifically, the changes, as of Monday, June 7, include an obligation for a Covid-19 test to be conducted on persons over the age of six.

Any arrival found positive for Covid-19 must remain in quarantine for 10 days, down from the previous 14.

Citizens of Montenegro may enter Greece by presenting a negative PCR test conducted within the previous 72 hours of entry, or present a vaccination certificate.

The number of people allowed on guided tours was raised to 20 in open spaces, up from the previous 15.

