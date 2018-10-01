Zaev says there is no alternative to the referendum on the Prespa accord

FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that there is no Plan B after the results of the referendum on Greece-FYROM Prespa agreement.

“Over 600,000 voices of the country’s citizens constitute a call toward politicians. We call on responsible [party] leaders to unite in order to put Macedonia into Nato. There is no alternative solution,” Zaev said in a tweet. Let us not play with our Macedonia.”

Immediately after the referendum yesterday, Zaev said that the result is acceptable for everyone, and that citizens voted with dignity and pride.

“Those who participate are those who decide and shape the result,” Zaev said, noting that he will bring the matter before parliament.