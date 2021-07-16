Greek PM praises first approvals of specific projects entailed in ‘Greece 2.0’

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday hailed the approval of the first 12 projects foreseen in the country’s national plan for recovery and resilience, dubbed “Greece 2.0”, with a total budget of 1.42 billion euros.

Taking to the Greek premier’s official Twitter account, Mitsotakis said the financed projects aimed to modernize Greek public sector digital infrastructure, with an emphasis on improving the state’s services to citizens and businesses alike.

Another project includes a hefty budget for restoration works on the Acropolis, a voucher program for eligible pupils to purchase IT hardware and even digitalizing Greece land deed offices, many of whom still operate with early 20th century standards.