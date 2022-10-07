Shipping Min.: A new era for the port of Igoumenitsa

The Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Yiannis Plakiotakis, spoke about a new era for the port of Igoumenitsa with his statement, on the occasion of the awarding of 67% of the share capital of the Igoumenitsa Port Authority to the Grimaldi Euromed-Minoan Lines consortium.

As Mr. Plakiotakis mentioned, this development brings “a strong development perspective and significant benefits for the local society and economy”.

Read also: Grimaldi-led consortium declared preferred investor in Igoumenitsa port privatization; top bid of 87mln€

“The result of the tender process exceeded all expectations with the price for the concession for 40 years of 67% of the shares exceeding 84.2 million euros”, he noted and added that “the government’s strategy for the utilization of regional ports is vindicated”.